Eli Lilly (LLY) Hold Ranking Retained

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is ranked as a Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. LLY has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

The company is a $88.2 billion in market value member of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where the ranking for LLY by Portfolio Grader places it 35 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. LLY is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 279 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 1,908 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Eli Lilly has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. LLY's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Eli Lilly places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LLY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LLY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.