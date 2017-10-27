Enbridge (ENB) a Sell on Lousy Earnings Visibility

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of ENB is $64.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ENB puts it 209 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 247 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 3,847 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ENB is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ENB has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ENB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ENB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Enbridge a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ENB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of ENB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.