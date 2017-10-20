Eroding Analytics Downgrade T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Buy

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TMUS's market value is $51.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TMUS puts it 7 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

T-Mobile US has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 1 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, T-Mobile US places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMUS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.