Fall Back 2017: When Does Daylight Savings Time End?

When does daylight savings time end? Don’t worry, it’s not time to fall back, yet.

Daylight savings time will come to an end on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. This will have everyone in the United States setting their clocks back by one hour. This fall back will take place at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The end of daylight savings time means that all of us that love to sleep in are going to get an extra hour on Nov. 5. Maybe this means we’ll be more productive that day and wake up earlier, but that honestly isn’t likely.

Daylight savings time started this year on March 12. This had everyone in the U.S. moving their clocks forward one hour. The dreaded day when this occurs next year will be on March, 11. Then we will fall back again to get that extra hour back on Nov. 4, 2018.

There are still arguments over the pros and cons of daylight savings time. Those that are in support of it argue that it allows us to use more natural sunlight during the day. This means that there will likely be less energy used on lights, heating and cooling.

The arguments against daylight savings time is that it makes keeping track of time more complicated. This can make it more difficult when making records and may also have negative effects on natural sleep patterns. Either way, you won’t need to worry about the fall back, and all that comes with it, until early next month.

