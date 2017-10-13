Friday the 13th, 2017: Flight 666 Safely Arrives in HEL for the Last Time

Going on Flight 666 on Friday the 13th, headed to HEL is a move that many wouldn’t recommend, but nothing out of the ordinary has occurred in this trip so far.

Travelers going from Copenhagen, Denmark to the Helsinki Airport in Finland took a risk for years by traveling on the strangest time of the year–Friday the 13th. The trip occurred today for the last time in its history as it will soon change.

Some call it the “unluckiest day of the year,” and it looks like the myths of the day 666, Friday the 13th and traveling to HEL have started making Nordic airline Finnair nervous as they will eliminate the flight.

Flight 666 has existed since 2006, giving some travelers with a penchant for risk an opportunity to travel to HEL on Friday the 13th. It is unclear if the trip to Helsinki on that flight number was made intentionally or if it’s a coincidence.

“Today will actually be the final time that our AY666 flight flies to HEL,” a spokesperson for the airline said. ““As of October 29, some of our flight numbers in our network will change and our AY666 flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki will change to AY954,” the person added.

There have been 21 trips to Helsinki on Flight 666 on Friday the 13th since the flight’s inception more than 10 years ago, they added.