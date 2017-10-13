Friday the 13th Tattoos: Parlors Across U.S. Offering $13 Deals

Many tattoo parlors are offering cheap Friday the 13th tattoos today!

Source: Shutterstock

Tattoo parlors have been celebrating Friday the 13th with special deals and discounts on Friday the 13th tattoos for the last few years. This typically allows customers to get a tattoo for as low as $13. However, prices will vary by location and you’ll still need to tip the artist.

The special offers for Friday the 13th tattoos typically have some restrictions. This is limited to certain designs that match up with the day. Most places also usually limit tattoos to arms or legs, which are easier to work on. Just like with the price, these limitations vary from parlor to parlor.

Most of the options for Friday the 13th tattoos today allow customers to select predrawn images to have inked onto their skin. These tattoos can range from vampire teeth to a jack-o-lantern.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG ) is also joining in on the Friday the 13th tattoo deal. There’s a special offer for tattoos at its location in West Palm Beach, Fla. These tattoos will specifically be related to the motorcycle company and cost a bit more, reports Money.

If a Friday the 13th tattoo is a little too extreme for you, then maybe some images will do. You can follow this link to a gallery of happy Friday the 13th images that you can share on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and Instagram.

