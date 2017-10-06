Gradual Price Hikes Are a Big Deal for Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Here come the price hikes, and there goes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) stock.

NFLX stock is making fresh all-time highs after the streaming service provider announced forthcoming price hikes for its US subscriber base. The standard tier (HD streaming on up to two screens) is getting a $1 price increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. The premium tier (UHD streaming on up to four screens) is getting a $2 price increase from $11.99 to $13.99 per month. The basic tier (non-HD streaming on only 1 screen) is unaffected and still costs just $7.99 per month.

So why is NFLX stock up more than 5% on the news? After all, shouldn’t price hikes result in customer churn?

No.

The huge rise in NFLX stock over the past two days says one thing: Netflix is such a dominant player in the streaming-video-on-demand (SVOD) space that they can afford to hikes prices by quite a bit before customers quit the platform.

That implies a huge incremental revenue opportunity for Netflix. And that makes NFLX stock look enticing, even at these all-time highs.

Consumers Will Pay and That Means a Lot More Revenue for Netflix

It’s no secret that Netflix is as dominant as ever in the SVOD space. The streaming service provider continues to pump out quality, original content at a rapid pace, while competitors are struggling to keep up.

It’s also no secret that Netflix is pretty cheap. At $10 a month, its less than HBO Now ($15/month) and commercial-free Hulu ($12/month). In fact, the $10 price point lines up with the price points for short video and music streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, Youtube Red and Apple Music.

Clearly, there is room for Netflix to hike prices. Netflix offers the best and most robust over-the-top content portfolio in the marketplace, yet its price point is still more comparable to music streaming services than peer professional video streaming services.

Consumers will undoubtedly pay up. Another $1 to $2 per month is nothing to maintain access to Netflix content.

The reason NFLX stock is heading so much higher is because, while its just $1 to $2 more per month for each subscriber, if you add that up over 50 million-plus subscribers, it translates into a whole bunch of revenue for Netflix.

