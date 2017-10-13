5 Happy Friday the 13th Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Today is Friday the 13th and InvestorPlace is celebrating!

Source: Shutterstock

Friday the 13th is considered to be an unlucky day. It occurs when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. This can happen up to three times a year and will occur at least once a year.

In 2017, there have been two months in which the 13th has been a Friday. There’s today, as well as Jan. 13. When 2018 rolls around, there will also be two times when the 13th is on a Friday. The first will take place in April and the second will be in July.

The exact origins of the superstitions that surround Friday the 13th are unknown. Some claim that the view of it being an unlucky day has to do with 13 people at the last supper before Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday. Friday and the number 13 are both seen as unlucky separately and this also may have led to the superstitions.