Hot Toys 2017: Hatchimals Surprise Is the Next Big Thing

One of the hottest new trends in the toy world are Hatchimals Surprise.

The toys were designed by Spin Master, a company that focuses on making toys and other entertainment products for children. Toy industry analyst Jim Silver predicts Spin Master sold 2 million Hatchimals last year, raking in $80 million in revenue.

The idea is a simple one–the animals “hatch” out of a large egg that is as cute as it is sparkly. The idea of having a surprise animal coming out of an egg is an attractive one that could be partially attributed to the growing popularity of Pokemon, as little monsters come out of balls.

It appears as if the Hatchimals’ popularity is on the rise and the product could soon become one of the hottest commodities for kids out there. “Having seen their new Hatchimals products for this year, I think the brand could triple sales to $250 million,” said Silver.

Despite his estimates, Spin Master’s exact sales are unknown as of yet as the company refused to reveal how many Hatchimals it’s actually sold.

“[They] burst their way out of the top, very much like we see real animals come out of an egg,” said James Martin, head of robotics at Spin Master. “Their hatching experience is totally different [than the original].”

A high-tech mechanism allows the animals to crack through the eggs.