Healthy Quant Score Keeps Telefonica (TEF) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TEF has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

TEF is a member of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TEF has a market value of $52.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for TEF by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 46 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEF has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. TEF's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Telefonica a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TEF's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.