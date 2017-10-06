Why Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stock Is Soaring Today

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF ) shares are skyrocketing on the news that the company continues to open more nutrition clubs.

The company has been rolling out these clubs around the U.S., including three new ones in August. Some of the services you can find in these locations include smoothie bars, social clubs and health food restaurants.

Herbalife sells meal replacement shakes, including Herbalife supplements with tea and a shot of aloe on the side starting at $7.75 to $7. Some locations offer free or low-cost exercise programs.

The newest clubs are Club360, 1160 Westowne Drive, Neenah; CraZe Nutrition, 1008 Appleton Road, Menasha and Revv Nutrition, 651 N. Ridgeview Drive, Grand Chute, all of which are located in Wisconsin.

“It’s a trending thing. People are looking for healthy, fast meal options,” said Fuze owner Cindy O’Connell. “Last year was our biggest year. We almost doubled our sales. We needed to have other clubs open. People would walk into Fuze and see that the line was so long and walk out.”

Fuze is a similar type of location in the same state that’s been operating for nine years. Coaching and weight-loss challenges are among the services you can find in these clubs.

Shakes can be added to people’s diets either to help with weight loss or with muscle building.

The move caused HLF stock to skyrocket on Friday, rising more than 11.2% by day’s end.