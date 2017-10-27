High-Level Earnings Visibility Keeps Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

As one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is a constituent of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. MON's market value is $53.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 7 among the 95 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 13 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 207 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MON as a Strong Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MON has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Monsanto Company has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Monsanto Company's fundamental scores give MON a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MON's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MON's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of MON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.