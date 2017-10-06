Hold Ranking on NTT Docomo (DCM) Shares Reaffirmed

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $85.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for DCM by Portfolio Grader places it 14 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 67 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector, and number 2,673 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NTT Docomo has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DCM's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. NTT Docomo's fundamental scores give DCM a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges DCM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DCM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DCM currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.