Hold Ranking on Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Affirmed

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VOD has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

VOD is one of 21 companies within the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of VOD is $76.8 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 16 among the 21 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VOD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure VOD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VOD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.