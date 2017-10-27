How the Internet of Things Is Helping Intel Stock Grow

The week before Halloween also happens to be one of the most crowded and important weeks of the third-quarter earnings season this year, as 180 S&P 500 companies report their Q3 metrics. One company that has potential to stand out is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ).

Intel is set to report its Q3 earnings on Thursday. The company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has met or surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing 14 quarters. Yet, other, up-and-coming semiconductor industry giants—including Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) — have encroached on Intel’s market share recently.

This has led shares of Intel to gain just 12.57% this year, which is close to the S&P 500 average but below the “Semiconductor – General” industry’s gain of over 60%.

We expect Intel to post earnings of 80 cents per share and revenues of $15.71 billion in its third-quarter, based on our latest consensus estimates. These figures might sound solid on their face, but if these projections prove true, they would represent year-over-year growth rates of 0.4% and -0.42%, respectively.

Nevertheless, our full-year projections paint a much more positive picture, with the company expected to post earnings growth of 10.7% and revenue growth of 3.3%.

Of course, revenue and earnings aren’t all that investors care about, and luckily for Intel, many investors will also pay close attention to future-focused projects, such as its Internet of Things segment, to help determine where the company stands.

Thankfully, we can check our exclusive non-financial metrics estimates file to help determine how some of Intel’s specific divisions might perform come Thursday.

