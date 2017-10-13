How One ETF Picks Stocks Based On Sports Sponsorships

Welcome to the inaugural episode of Full-Court Finance, a new podcast from Zacks Investment Research focused on the intersection of sports, business, and the stock market.

In the first ever episode of Full-Court Finance, I spoke with Nick Fullerton, the co-founder of SportsETFs LLC. SportsETFs’ first fund, the Pro Sports Sponsors ETF (BATS: FANZ ), tracks 66 companies that sponsor one of or all of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). The California-based firm’s Pro Sports Sponsors ETF currently trades under the ticker FANZ on the Kansas-based US stock exchange Bats.

In its first fund, SportsETFs wanted to provide a broad range of companies, while also maintaining a cohesive focus, and companies that sponsor the big four North American sports leagues helped provide exactly that. The fund is comprised of giants such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T ) as well as smaller firms like Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH ).

The Pro Sports Sponsors ETF (FANZ) provides investors exposure to consumer staples, information technology, financial firms, energy companies, utilities powers, healthcare giants, and more.

Fullerton and SportsETFs’ contention is that companies that sponsor the four major professional sports leagues are positioned well financially and in fact grow faster than the broader economy. The firm believes that when tracked together, the companies will provide healthy returns for investors. The co-founder also contends that some of these companies, such as Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA ), can even link some of their current success directly to their sponsorships of a certain league.

Next Page