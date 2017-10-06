How to Get Free Profit Delivery From FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock

Fundamentally speaking, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) is reasonably priced with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20x. This is true when you consider that it pays a dividend and it is a consistent performer. Furthermore, I like its financial metrics better than those of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ).

FDX has a price-to-book under 4, so owning shares at a discount from its current price in the long run is not likely to be a major mistake.

If the price goes against my trade, I’m willing to own shares because I’m confident that I will be able to manage my risk for profits in that event.

My strategy is simple. I want to go long FDX stock, but I’m not sure that this is the absolute bottom in the dip. So, I use options to create a large enough pad between current price and my level of risk. That is to say, I want to own the FedEx shares, but a much lower price from here.

To implement my strategy, I sell puts at a level where I see definite value in FDX stock and if the price goes below it, I own the shares. Meanwhile,, I get paid a premium to do so. If the price holds above my strike, then I keep the premium with no shares and I would’ve created income out of thin air.

Technically, FedEx has done well for itself, rising 25% in a year. That’s more than triple the performance of UPS. But the bad part of fast-rising stocks is that they create rising wedges. And if the trend lines break, selling could accelerate. So if FedEx loses the battle around $220 per share, then it could lose an additional $20 from there.

Should that happen, it would simply be reverting to the last major pivot point. $200 per share has been in contention since the 2016 U.S. elections. Finally, this past May, the bulls broke through and have since used it has support to mount a 15% rally.



Click to Enlarge

I have to recognize the reason for the dip in the shipper’s shares. Yes, you guessed it: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Rumors are floating around that AMZN is looking to enter the arena and compete with FDX and UPS. While AMZN is a scary foe, for now this is still a rumor.

