How to Get Free Profit Delivery From FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock

Some knives are easier to catch than others. Profit from the dip in FDX stock.

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Oct 6, 2017, 11:48 am EDT
Fundamentally speaking, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is reasonably priced with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20x. This is true when you consider that it pays a dividend and it is a consistent performer. Furthermore, I like its financial metrics better than those of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

FDX has a price-to-book under 4, so owning shares at a discount from its current price in the long run is not likely to be a major mistake.

If the price goes against my trade, I’m willing to own shares because I’m confident that I will be able to manage my risk for profits in that event.

My strategy is simple. I want to go long FDX stock, but I’m not sure that this is the absolute bottom in the dip. So, I use options to create a large enough pad between current price and my level of risk. That is to say, I want to own the FedEx shares, but a much lower price from here.

To implement my strategy, I sell puts at a level where I see definite value in FDX stock and if the price goes below it, I own the shares. Meanwhile,, I get paid a premium to do so. If the price holds above my strike, then I keep the premium with no shares and I would’ve created income out of thin air.

Technically, FedEx has done well for itself, rising 25% in a year. That’s more than triple the performance of UPS. But the bad part of fast-rising stocks is that they create rising wedges. And if the trend lines break, selling could accelerate. So if FedEx loses the battle around $220 per share, then it could lose an additional $20 from there.

Should that happen, it would simply be reverting to the last major pivot point. $200 per share has been in contention since the 2016 U.S. elections. Finally, this past May, the bulls broke through and have since used it has support to mount a 15% rally.


Click to Enlarge

I have to recognize the reason for the dip in the shipper’s shares. Yes, you guessed it: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Rumors are floating around that AMZN is looking to enter the arena and compete with FDX and UPS. While AMZN is a scary foe, for now this is still a rumor.

