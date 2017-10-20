International Business Machines Corp. Stock Is Soaring Post-Earnings, But Can This Rally Last?

Contrary to its boring, blue-chip image, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) took off the runway mid-week. Market sentiment turned decisively positive when the iconic computer manufacturer submitted better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. More importantly, the report suggested that the company may have a chance to solve its revenue-growth woes, thereby spiking up the IBM stock price.

Against a consensus estimate of $3.28 per share, IBM stock came in at $3.30.

Top-line sales registered $19.15 billion, almost 3% higher than projected estimates of $18.6 billion. Although results in this Q3 weren’t enough to stop sequential quarterly losses (this is the 22nd consecutive quarter of revenue declines), the company delivered the goods on emerging businesses.

Sales from its cloud-computing division were a major win for the venerable firm, coming in at $4.1 billion. This represents a 20% year-over-year growth rate. Irrespective of what the IBM stock price today is, the cloud is where the company will make its critical pivot. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), among others, view the cloud as ground zero for tomorrow’s digital innovations.

Thus, overall revenue declines don’t carry as much concern if the drought is pegged to legacy operations. Wall Street frequently divests unproductive assets as organizations today become increasingly streamlined.

Still, analysts criticize the IBM stock price today, and for good reason. At these levels, shares appear overvalued. Following the Q3 earnings report, IBM closed up nearly 9% against the prior session. It also blew through all manners of technical support and resistance levels.

I’ve said this before, but it’s never easy to invest in something that recently put up thunderous numbers. Is this the start of a substantive rally, or should buyers wait for a better entry point?

IBM Stock Still Has Difficult Challenges

InvestorPlace contributor Luke Lango is one of the doubters. Although proponents have something to cheer about in terms of revenue growth, the actual dynamic features much give-and-take. For instance, the majority of IBM’s sales are “in secular decline, and it will remain so.” Thus, net growth must come from the rising star of the company’s “Strategic Imperatives.”

Unfortunately, while this key segment is growing, its pace has decelerated. The reasonable expectation is that growth will be modest moving forward. At the end of the day, the IBM stock price depends not only on bullishness in Strategic Imperatives, but also mitigating secular bearishness in its legacy divisions. As Lango notes, this isn’t the most exciting proposition for potential buyers.

