International Business Machine Corp. (IBM) Stock Is Ready to Surge

When it comes to great tech stock picks, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) is probably not the first to spring to mind. IBM stock has been steadily declining over the past five years and for good reason. The firm’s antiquated hardware business is losing steam, and its efforts to shift its focus toward software and services has done very little to move the needle back into a profitable direction.

However, despite the company’s shortcomings, I like IBM stock. I know, we’ve been hearing about IBM’s turnaround story for years without any evidence that it’s actually coming, but there’s a lot to like about IBM, and I think a little bit of patience could pay off in a big way for Big Blue investors.

IBM Stock Is Appealing to Everyone

What I like most about IBM stock right now is the firm’s impressive 4% dividend yield, something you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in the tech space, especially with a P/E ratio of just over 12. The company is in the midst of a turnaround, and if you’re willing to believe that the firm will eventually return to profitability, then it’s a really cheap buy.

At its current valuation, it appears that investors see the firm continuing to turn in lackluster performances quarter after quarter for the foreseeable future. That’s a good thing if you see even a glimmer of hope for IBM because it means that even the most unimpressive improvements will help bring the stock higher. It’s an unusual case in which the uncertainty facing the stock makes it a great value play, but the dividend payments are appealing from an income standpoint.

Assuming the firm continues to struggle for another year or more, it’s important to note just how safe the company’s dividend payments are. IBM generates an insane amount of cash, and its payout ratio of 47% means that there is even room for a dividend increase.

Believe in Big Blue

Part of the reason I am not quite as negative as many of my colleagues regarding IBM stock is that I put a lot of value in the company’s historical performance. As a business that’s been around for more than 100 years and thrived for the better part of those decades, I think IBM has proven itself to be resilient and malleable.

Back in the early days, IBM was making household machines like clocks and scales. The firm eventually evolved into a computer-making company, and now we’re watching Big Blue morph once again into a service and software firm.

Next Page