4 International ETFs That Either Pass or Flunk

In so many ways, navigating global exchange-traded funds has never been more difficult than it is right now. One of the biggest drivers of the confusion is the U.S. Dollar Index. As the world’s reserve currency, the greenback is the financial discourse’s focal point. Yet the index itself has been freefalling since this past December, raising all kinds of implications for international ETFs.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s easy to say that the ETFs to buy should be levered toward stable nations or regions. For one thing, with the unprecedented victory of President Donald Trump, no world leader knows how to proceed. Even a supposed no-brainer like Russian stocks hasn’t turned out the way the political winds suggested. Such is the difficulty of sorting out the wheat from the chaff among international ETFs.

The flipside to this argument is that unstable regions don’t necessarily equate to ETFs to avoid. Case in point is the North Korea crisis. According to our military intelligence reports and analyses from physicists, a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile could hit Los Angeles in under 40 minutes. Yet many Asian stocks are ranked among the best ETFs to buy.

Against these global hotspots, we have so many other issues: the Middle East is still a raging inferno, political unrest is growing in Latin America and our own nation is searching for answers amid the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

This is a very tricky time to put your money to work globally as we’re dealing with a dynamic situation. Nevertheless, here are my thoughts for which international ETFs to buy, and which ETFs to sell.

