Invest in FANG Stocks With These ETFs

FANG, an acronym created and popularized by CNBC‘s Jim Cramer, is an investors’ darling this year. These stocks — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — have returned more than 20%. The emergence of cutting-edge technology is acting as key catalysts.
Additionally, a combination of factors like improving global fundamentals, strong corporate earnings, a rising interest rate scenario, and Trump’s proposed corporate tax reform have added to the strength.
Let’s take a look at the fundamentals of each of these four stocks: