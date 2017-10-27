Lackluster Sales Growth Limits BHP Billiton (BBL) Rating

BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) is a $38.5 billion in market value member of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BBL puts it 74 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. BBL is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 133 among the 269 companies in the sector and number 1,951 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BBL as a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BBL has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure BBL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of BBL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.