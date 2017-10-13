Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock’s Growth Story by the Numbers

After reporting solid earnings at the beginning of last month, athletic wear company Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) has continued to trend higher on expectations that the company will be able to continue its forward momentum in driving earnings higher than analyst expectations moving forward.

Source: Shutterstock

Let’s look at LULU’s most recent earnings report to better understand where the company is headed and how the operating business’s underlying fundamentals support a bull thesis for LULU moving forward.

The athletic wear retailer beat both top- and bottom-line estimates, posting a 13% increase in year-over-year revenue to $581 million in Q2 2017 compared to Wall Street estimates of $568 million, a beat of approximately 2.3% on the company’s top-line numbers.

For LULU’s bottom line, the company actually beat earnings estimates by a wider margin, posting earnings per share of $0.36 ($0.39 per share after adjustments), beating analyst estimates by more than 11%. The company’s reported net income of $48.7 million represents a net margin of 8.4%, which was much higher than expected given the recent turmoil the company has seen surrounding closures of its Ivivva stores.

Growth for LULU

Much of the story around LULU centers on the retailer’s ability to grow its top- and bottom-line through aggressive expansion. Indeed, one of the hardest hits the company has taken of late has been attributed to the strategic move to repurpose many of its Ivivva stores, shutting the doors on a line of business that was seen to have significant potential for a market segment that remains underserved.

Looking past these store closures, however, investors looking directly at the numbers and nothing else will notice the growth trajectory of the company has remained intact. Management continues to assert its belief that hitting a target of $4 billion in revenue by 2020 remains within reach. Given management’s guidance of 2017 revenue coming in between the range of $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion, an implied top-line growth rate of 16.2% over the three fiscal years (2018-2020) does seem possible, although investors will need to see consistency in how LULU is able to churn out double-digit growth quarter over quarter and YOY.

