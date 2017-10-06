LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Shares Raised to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is computed using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 266 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a component of the 93 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. LYB has a market value of $35.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for LYB by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LyondellBasell Industries has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LYB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LYB's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, LyondellBasell Industries places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures LYB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at LYB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of LYB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.