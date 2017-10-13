LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Solid Sales Growth Keeps it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) a Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, with a market value of $39.3 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LYB has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give LyondellBasell Industries a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view LYB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of LYB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.