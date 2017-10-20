Massive Amazon Wind Farm Opens in Snyder, Texas

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) opened a massive Amazon wind farm in Snyder, Texas.

CEO Jeff Bezos appeared in a video atop a wind turbine, 300 feet off the ground, christening the new Amazon wind turbine by breaking a bottle on it. The company built more than 100 wind turbines in the Texas location.

The Amazon Wind Farm Texas is the name of the complex, which the company built with the aid of Lincoln Clean Energy. The company has 18 wind and solar projects in the U.S. to promote the sustainable use of nature to power our energy.

The retailer said it plans on launching 35 more wind farms and solar farms moving forward. Amazon predicts that is U.S. clean-energy projects will generate plenty of energy, powering more than 330,000 homes.

The company develops wind and solar projects that will be operated by the company. The deal between Amazon and Lincoln Clean Energy is a long-term agreement that will see the company purchase 90% of the facility’s output.

Each turbine is more than 300 feet tall, containing the wingspan of two Boeing 787s. The Amazon Wind Farm is slated to generate more than 1 million MWh of clean wind energy each year.

The company predicts that the project will create hundreds of jobs, as well as millions of dollars to the communities in which Amazon is building these farms.

AMZN stock gained 0.1% Friday.