McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Returns Oct. 7 for One Day Only

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is bringing back one of its old products for one day only.

The Szechuan Sauce will be available as a dipping sauce for those who love chicken nuggets, but the catch is you will only be able to find it for one day only. On Saturday, Oct. 7, you can get the sauce in select McDonald’s locations around the country.

The resurgence in popularity of the Szechuan Sauce comes following a Rick and Morty episode that featured the sauce, which was available for a limited time in McDonald’s locations back in the late 1990s. The episode aired on April 1.

The show features Rick and Morty, which are essentially animated versions of Marty McFly and Doc Brown from the Back to the Future franchise. The characters travel in time and go on adventures that make for a very entertaining show.

In order to access the sauce, you will have to order the McDonald’s new buttermilk crispy tenders. It is unclear what exactly the sauce tastes like, but it has a light-brown color and a slight spicy, sweet and tangy flavor and consistency that make it a welcome addition to the company’s menu, even if it’s just for a day.

It was originally launched in 1998 to promote the Disney film Mulan, but it was only around for a few months.

MCD stock gained 0.5% Friday.