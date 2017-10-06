Yes! I’m Still a Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Bull!

Where do we go from here? If it’s Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ), shares still look great off and on the price chart to this strategist. But in respecting difficult historical tendencies and today’s potentially overly excited investor base, a versatile and limited-risk combination spread on Micron is built and priced for the occasion. Let me explain.

Last Tuesday, Micron simply killed it with its Q4 corporate confessional. And for once in a long while, investors, other than analysts, woke up to MU stock’s very bullish cyclical underpinnings off the price chart. Now and with a key breakout in hand, momentum on the Micron price chart is in a strong position to continue delivering the goods for bullish investors.

When I last wrote about MU stock in the immediate after-hours reaction to earnings, shares were trading up a couple percent near $35. The view was Micron had room to continue rallying and break out of a massive three-year corrective shaped cup base. The outlook was spot-on.

Since I’m familiar with classic chart patterns increasingly used as traps, the fact that MU stock is maybe too well-loved by the Street and MU’s history of volatile behavior, I offered a modified and limited-risk bullish fence in lieu of going long Micron stock as an appropriate strategy.

With shares of MU now near $39.50 after a recent high of $40.54, I still like the stock a great deal and believe it would be foolish to call a top.

One caveat to our enthusiasm is Micron’s current overbought stochastics readings and stretched position relative to its Bollinger Bands on the daily, weekly and monthly timeframes.

Net, net it makes sense to not throw caution completely to the wind as MU stock could always make life difficult for bulls’ near-term. More importantly, as we’re more focused on a more meaningful underlying shift in bullish momentum which can help promote a multiple expansion and in turn, aggressively higher prices — our solution is get long today using a more versatile Micron options combination.

