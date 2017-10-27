Hot stocks to watch this afternoon: QCOM, SNAP and TSLA >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: 20 New Movies

November will be perfect for a James Bond marathon

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

What’s new on Amazon Prime in November 2017?

New on Amazon Prime in November 2017The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) online streaming service has grown steadily over the years, reaching a wider array of customers that allow the company to compete with other industry giants.

One of the most important movie series that will appear in the November selection of Amazon Prime is 007, as several James Bond classics will be rolled out on the service, including From Russia With LoveGoldenEye and Goldfinger.

A Heath Ledger classic will also make its way into the monthly Amazon Prime selection in A Knight’s Tale, combining a period drama with a love story and old-timey comedy.

Bad Boys and Dances With Wolves will add a 1990s flair to next month as well, with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith starring in the former, while Kevin Costner brought in the Academy Award for Best Picture with the latter, upsetting Goodfellas.

Here’s what’s in store for Amazon Prime members in November:

November 1

  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Airplane!
  • Bad Boys
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Crocodile Dundee
  • Dances With Wolves
  • From Russia With Love
  • GoldenEye
  • Goldfinger
  • Legally Blonde
  • St. Elmo’s Fire
  • The Departed
  • The Pursuit Of Happyness
  • Octopussy
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Up In the Air

November 4

  • Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

November 7

  • Fifty Shades Of Black

November 24

  • Fences

AMZN stock surged 13.1% Friday.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2017/10/new-amazon-prime-november/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC