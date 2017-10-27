New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: 20 New Movies

What’s new on Amazon Prime in November 2017?

The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) online streaming service has grown steadily over the years, reaching a wider array of customers that allow the company to compete with other industry giants.

One of the most important movie series that will appear in the November selection of Amazon Prime is 007, as several James Bond classics will be rolled out on the service, including From Russia With Love, GoldenEye and Goldfinger.

A Heath Ledger classic will also make its way into the monthly Amazon Prime selection in A Knight’s Tale, combining a period drama with a love story and old-timey comedy.

Bad Boys and Dances With Wolves will add a 1990s flair to next month as well, with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith starring in the former, while Kevin Costner brought in the Academy Award for Best Picture with the latter, upsetting Goodfellas.

Here’s what’s in store for Amazon Prime members in November:

November 1

A Knight’s Tale

Airplane!

Bad Boys

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Crocodile Dundee

Dances With Wolves

From Russia With Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

Legally Blonde

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Departed

The Pursuit Of Happyness

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Spy Who Loved Me

Up In the Air

November 4

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

November 7

Fifty Shades Of Black

November 24

Fences

AMZN stock surged 13.1% Friday.