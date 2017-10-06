20 New Apple Emojis Coming With iOS 11.1

There’s a load of new Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL ) emojis coming in iOS 11.1

The new Apple emojis were shown off by the tech company today. The update will include hundreds of new emojis for users to share with each other. The new emojis will include “more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.”

“The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10. iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day like Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food items such as Sandwich and Coconut,” Apple said in a statement. “Also included in the update is the Love-You Gesture, designed after the “I love you” hand sign in American Sign Language.”

Here are a few of the new Apple emojis that you can look forward to.

The Apple emoji will make their debut on mobile devices when it releases the developer and public beta version of iOS 11.1 next week. Until then, you can follow this link to see more of the new Apple emojis that will be coming out.

