New on Netflix in November 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for November 2017?
Next month will include a slate of new Netflix movies that will impress. The online streaming site always seems to bring forth a refreshing combination of old and new films from various genres.
One such film that will be available in November is Men in Black, which offers a perfect opportunity for younger generations to enjoy the 1990s in all its glory. Baseball lovers will rejoice as Field of Dreams is also arriving early in the month.
The 2009 film The Reader adds a touch of prestige to the November Netflix selection as the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, garnering a Best Actress award for Kate Winslet.
New comedy The Boss Baby will give viewers an option that is hilarious and ideal for the whole family to enjoy.
Here’s the selection of what’s new on Netflix for November:
November 1
- 42
- Field of Dreams
- Men in Black
- Michael Clayton
- Scary Movie
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- The Whole Nine Yards
- To Rome with Love
November 4
- Williams
November 5
- The Homesman
November 10
- The Killer (Netflix Original)
November 12
- Long Time Running
November 13
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)
November 16
- 9
November 17
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
November 22
- The Boss Baby
November 30
- Winning
NFLX stock gained 1.6% Friday.