New on Netflix in November 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) for November 2017?

Source: Shutterstock

Next month will include a slate of new Netflix movies that will impress. The online streaming site always seems to bring forth a refreshing combination of old and new films from various genres.

One such film that will be available in November is Men in Black, which offers a perfect opportunity for younger generations to enjoy the 1990s in all its glory. Baseball lovers will rejoice as Field of Dreams is also arriving early in the month.

The 2009 film The Reader adds a touch of prestige to the November Netflix selection as the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, garnering a Best Actress award for Kate Winslet.

New comedy The Boss Baby will give viewers an option that is hilarious and ideal for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s the selection of what’s new on Netflix for November:

November 1

42

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Scary Movie

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman

November 10

The Killer (Netflix Original)

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)

November 16

9

November 17

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

November 22

The Boss Baby

November 30

Winning

NFLX stock gained 1.6% Friday.