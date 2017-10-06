Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Stock Has Hold Recommendation Remain in Place

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) a Hold. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

NVO is a $92.7 billion in market value component of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where the ranking for NVO by Portfolio Grader places it 51 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. NVO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 361 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 2,366 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Novo Nordisk A/S has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. NVO's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Novo Nordisk A/S's fundamental scores give NVO a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NVO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NVO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NVO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.