NTT Docomo (DCM) a Buy on Robust Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. DCM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

As one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector DCM is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of DCM is $86.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for DCM by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DCM has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DCM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DCM's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give NTT Docomo a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DCM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of DCM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

