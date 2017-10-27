NTT Docomo (DCM) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. DCM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of DCM is $87.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DCM puts it 8 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 6 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NTT Docomo has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DCM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DCM's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. NTT Docomo's fundamental scores give DCM a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views DCM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DCM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of DCM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.