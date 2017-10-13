NTT Docomo (DCM) Stock Raised to Buy from a Hold

With a $84.3 billion market value, NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) ranks in in the top 10% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DCM puts it 8 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 23 among the 67 companies in the sector, and 1,318 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DCM is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier’s investing methodology. DCM has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NTT Docomo has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DCM’s operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DCM’s metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. NTT Docomo's fundamental scores give DCM a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DCM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, DCM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.