Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Needs to Prove Itself or Go Home

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) faces some hard questions when it steps into the earnings confessional in early November. The overall mood on Wall Street is extremely bullish toward NVDA stock, but most of that goodwill is predicated on growth that is already factored into the shares, including the growth of cryptocurrency mining.

Source: Shutterstock

But the current cryptocurrency boom for Nvidia GPUs won’t last forever. The company needs to show that it has just as impressive growth opportunities outside of this short-term boom in GPU sales, and it needs to do so sooner rather than later.

The problem for NVDA, and tech stocks in general, is that factors like artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, VR and the Internet of Things have already been priced into the shares. This has led to high valuations across the board, with Nvidia stock soaring more than 444% since the start of 2016.



Click to EnlargeNVDA and its peers need to start justifying those lofty valuations, or the sector will face another tech selloff like the one we saw on Sept. 25 — only next time, it will be a much, much deeper drop.

As for Nvidia, the company has yet to set an official date for earnings, but the report should arrive in the first full week of November. Currently, Wall Street is looking for a profit of 94 cents per share, up from 83 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue is seen climbing 17.9% to $2.36 billion.

That’s some pretty solid growth, and if the company can top those numbers, even by a penny or two, it could allow the stock to continue its recent bull run higher.

According to Thomson/First Call, only 21 of the 38 analysts following NVDA stock rate it a “buy” or better, leaving room for potential upgrades. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price-target of $164.98 represents a significant discount to the stock’s current perch north of $180.

While there is room for price-target increases and upgrades, analysts appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach given the effect cryptocurrency miners have had on Nvidia stock.

