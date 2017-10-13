Orange SA’s (ORAN) Healthy Earnings Visibility Makes it a Buy

Currently, Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ORAN has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

With a $43.6 billion market value, ORAN ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 12 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 19 among the 67 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector, and number 1,113 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. ORAN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Orange SA places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ORAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ORAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.