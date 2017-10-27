Orange SA’s (ORAN) Superior Quant Score Makes it a Buy

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) is a $42.6 billion in market value member of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 17 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. ORAN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 29 among the 67 companies in the sector and number 1,570 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ORAN has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Orange SA has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Orange SA's fundamental scores give ORAN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ORAN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ORAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.