New FB Feature: How to ‘Order Food’ on Facebook

There’s a new feature that allows you to order food on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

Source: Facebook

You can now download the social media site’s app that lets you choose your favorite restaurant and order food for delivery through the social media site. The company has teamed up with a number of food delivery ordering services, including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Olo, Zuppler and Slice.

A number of restaurant chains have also agreed to deliver through the option, including Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Panera.

Once you know what you want, you can click “Order Food” in the Explore menu of the Facebook app. You can then browse restaurants and click “Start Order” and voila, food is delivered to your doorstep for a delivery fee.

The feature also includes reviews and other information about various restaurants that can help you make your decision. The move marks yet another attempt from Facebook to become a place where you can buy and sell items, along with Marketplace.

The move makes sense for Facebook as it will encourage users to spend more time browsing through the company’s app. “Order Food” will not net Facebook any additional revenue as the company will not charge an additional fee on top of the regular delivery fee, nor will it take a cut of what other restaurants sell.

FB stock surged nearly 1% Friday.