Outstanding Quant Score Keeps America Movil (AMX) a Strong Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $42.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, AMX is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 1 among the 67 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 16 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AMX is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 6 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AMX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. AMX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are markedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AMX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.