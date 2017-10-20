Philip Morris International Inc. Is a Smoking Deal — Go Long!

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM ) reported earnings yesterday and Wall Street hated it. The stock fell 4%, and what made matters worse is that yesterday we also had a market-wide tizzy that exaggerated the negative reaction in PM stock.

Luckily, coming into this event, PM stock was still up on the year. Even after this 4% dip, it’s still up 19% year-to-date, which is even higher than the SPRD S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (NYSEARCA: SPY ) 15%. So today I want to take advantage of this extreme reaction and create income from nothing.

To do this, I need to find bullet-proof support levels in Philip Morris stock.

On the daily chart, PM stock looks like it’s near an obvious support zone. This may be true since $110/108 has been in contention for months, so it should slow the selling down near there. But when I zoom out to a weekly five-year chart, I can clearly see that the downside could be much deeper.

This is not the same as forecasting a crash for PM, but I’d rather be cautious than assume that the support will hold. Luckily, I am using options to set this trade, so I can build a buffer big enough to make room for the more dire scenario.

It is important to note that should price go against my thesis, I am comfortable owning PM shares at a discount.

Fundamentally PM stock is not a screaming bargain, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 25. For perspective, consider that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) sells at an 18 P/E.

This is not the same as saying that PM is overpriced. Management delivers strong margins and pays a hefty dividend, so I am confident temporarily owning shares at a discount. I believe I can manage out of them for a profit if the price goes against my thesis.

