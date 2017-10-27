Even After This Pop, Alphabet Inc Is Still Undervalued

Its been a great day on Wall Street for big tech. Two FANG stocks reported blowout earnings after the bell on Thursday. E-commerce leader Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) beat on both top- and bottom-line expectations, while digital advertising leader Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) also reported a double beat quarter.

Source: Shutterstock

Both stocks are soaring in Friday trading.

Three of the FANG stocks have now reported earnings for this quarter. All three reports healthily smashed expectations. Consequently, the trend towards big-tech consolidation among the top four players seems to be intact. The “buy FANG” thesis seems to still be in vogue on Wall Street.

But one of these FANG stocks remains especially attractive considering its depressed valuation, even amidst all this excitement around tech. That stock is GOOG, which continues to trade at an attractive valuation considering the company’s robust growth prospects.

It Was A Really Good Quarter for GOOG Stock

Alphabet had a tremendous quarter.

On the revenue side, total revenues surged 24% higher. They were up 21% last quarter, 22% the quarter before that, and 20% one year ago.

There are two things to note here. One, this is a supposedly “mature” company that has been around for a while and is still posting revenue growth consistently above 20%. Two, the revenue growth narrative is actually accelerating. The 24% revenue growth rate this past quarter was the highest clip recorded so far this year.

The same is true for the advertising revenue growth rate, which stood at 21% versus a high-teens rate over the past two quarters. Google is simply flexing its dominance in the digital advertising world. Mobile search is on fire. So is YouTube, which has 1.5 billion users who on average spend 60 minutes per day watching YouTube videos.

The mobile and video shifts are still in their infancy, so both Google mobile and YouTube have long growth runways ahead.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud continues to gain market share. Google’s ability to leverage data analytics and machine learning in its cloud ecosystem is resulting in huge enterprise customer wins. Recently, the headline names that shifted to Google Cloud include Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

Next Page