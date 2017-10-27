Praxair (PX) a Buy on Strong Earnings Momentum

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. PX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, with a market value of $40.9 billion.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Praxair places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of PX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

