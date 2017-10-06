Praxair’s (PX) Stock Has Hold Recommendation Reaffirmed

Currently, Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is a constituent of the 93 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. PX's market value is $37.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for PX by Portfolio Grader places it 51 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Praxair places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views PX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.