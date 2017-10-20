Quant Score Keeps Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) is a constituent of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. RIO has a market value of $68.4 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for RIO by Portfolio Grader places it 46 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 80 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 1,059 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RIO is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. RIO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Rio Tinto has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Rio Tinto places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge RIO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of RIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.