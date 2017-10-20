Quant Score Makes BCE (BCE) a Buy

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is a $42.6 billion in market value component of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 16 among the 46 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. BCE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 23 among the 67 companies in the sector and number 1,199 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCE as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BCE has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BCE's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, BCE places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BCE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.