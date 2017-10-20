Quant Score Makes Syngenta AG (SYT) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

With a $42.6 billion market value, SYT ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SYT puts it 18 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 57 among the 269 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 670 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Syngenta AG's fundamental scores give SYT a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure SYT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SYT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.