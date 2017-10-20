Quant Score Restricts AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating

AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) is a component of the 135 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 783 company GICS Health Care sector. AZN's market value is $87.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for AZN by Portfolio Grader places it 49 among the 135 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 301 among the 783 companies in the sector, and number 2,076 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AZN has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 59 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AZN has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AZN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AZN's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give AstraZeneca a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AZN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of AZN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.