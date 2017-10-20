Rating on Ecolab (ECL) Upgraded to Hold From a Sell

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector, and a component of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ECL is $38.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for ECL by Portfolio Grader places it 67 among the 95 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 203 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 2,975 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ECL is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. ECL has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ecolab has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

ECL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ecolab a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ECL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.