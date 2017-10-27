Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy on Strong Earnings Visibility

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RIO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is a $66.2 billion in market value constituent of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where the ranking for RIO by Portfolio Grader places it 40 among the 127 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. RIO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 70 among the 269 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 1,059 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RIO has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Rio Tinto's fundamental scores give RIO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures RIO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RIO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.